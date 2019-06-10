comScore

Could This Be Charlie Kirk’s Dumbest Tweet Yet?

By Caleb EcarmaJun 10th, 2019, 9:13 am

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the white supremacist infested right-wing youth group Turning Point USA, may have posted his dumbest tweet yet.

While Kirk — a college drop-out who started a conservative college organization — is known for constantly posting hilariously false comments during his constant online fangirling for President Donald Trump, but the last night, his posts may have reached a new level.

“Trump is the first leader in the history of the world to be attacked for improving the lives of the citizens that voted for him,” wrote Kirk.

Does it rival the time Kirk wrote in a tweet that he gets “countless of messages from students who say professors are lowering their grades & penalizing them for being conservative?” Or the when he called those criticizing pro-Trump rapper Kanye West racist by making a racist, false assumption that the artist was “born in poverty in a broken home?” Maybe.

The competition is admittedly stiff in the dumb Charlie Kirk tweets genre, but at least this post is a claim so ridiculously absurd that it’s not worth a fact check, so instead check out the tweets below of Twitter mocking Trump’s favorite millennial:

