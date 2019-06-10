Charlie Kirk, the founder of the white supremacist infested right-wing youth group Turning Point USA, may have posted his dumbest tweet yet.

While Kirk — a college drop-out who started a conservative college organization — is known for constantly posting hilariously false comments during his constant online fangirling for President Donald Trump, but the last night, his posts may have reached a new level.

“Trump is the first leader in the history of the world to be attacked for improving the lives of the citizens that voted for him,” wrote Kirk.

Trump is the first leader in the history of the world to be attacked for improving the lives of the citizens that voted for him — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 10, 2019

Does it rival the time Kirk wrote in a tweet that he gets “countless of messages from students who say professors are lowering their grades & penalizing them for being conservative?” Or the when he called those criticizing pro-Trump rapper Kanye West racist by making a racist, false assumption that the artist was “born in poverty in a broken home?” Maybe.

The competition is admittedly stiff in the dumb Charlie Kirk tweets genre, but at least this post is a claim so ridiculously absurd that it’s not worth a fact check, so instead check out the tweets below of Twitter mocking Trump’s favorite millennial:

This is so wonderfully stupid. It’s stupid from every angle. It’s stupid in every regard. It’s so pure in its stupidity it’s like the fentanyl of stupid. https://t.co/1YBhSqOqR7 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 10, 2019

HAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAJAJAHHAAHAHAHAJJAAHAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAHHAHAAHAHJAHHAAHAHAHAHHAAJJJAJAJAJAJAJAHJAHAHAAHHAHAHAJAJAHAJJAJAHAHJAJAHAHAHAAHHAAHHAAHAHAHAHHHAHAHHHAHAHHAHAAJAJHHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAJAJAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! — Scott Menor (@smenor) June 10, 2019

You might be the biggest fraud on twitter and that says something. — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) June 10, 2019

Your stand-up routine is progressing nicely. The laughs are coming almost effortlessly now. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 10, 2019

I should be allowed to report you for being this fucking stupid. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) June 10, 2019

I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in April of 2017. I went through chemo while simultaneously fighting Trump and Congress every day to keep my health care. 130 million Americans have pre-existing conditions. Every day we’re terrified about his next attacks on our care. — Laura Packard (@lpackard) June 10, 2019

