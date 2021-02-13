‘Cowardly’: Pelosi Crashes Dem Presser to Blast McConnell For Speech Justifying Vote to Acquit Trump

Nancy Pelosi was not supposed to speak at the press conference held by the House impeachment managers after former President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate. But the speech delivered by Mitch McConnell — which condemned Trump but argued against impeaching a former president — prompted her to make a furious statement blasting the Senate Minority Leader.

“What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options, because they were afraid to defend their job, respect the institution in which they serve,” Pelosi said.

She pointed out that the pro-Trump insurrectionists who ransacked the Capitol were calling for the execution of Mike Pence, then the president of the Senate.

“They just dismissed that. Why? Maybe they can’t get another job,” she said. “What is so important about the political survival of any one of us, [more] than the constitution we have sworn to protect and defend?”

Pelosi said she crashed the presser specifically because of the speech delivered by McConnell. She said the House Managers were ready to deliver the Articles of Impeachment on January 15, but McConnell shut down the Senate until after the inauguration.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, Pelosi called McConnell “pathetic” for his reasoning on acquittal.

On January 15, the House Impeachment Managers were gathered to deliver the Article of Impeachment. They were told that because the Senate was closed the Article could not be received. It is so pathetic that Senator McConnell kept the Senate shut down so that the Senate could not receive the Article of Impeachment and has used that as his excuse for not voting to convict Donald Trump.

At the end of her remarks, a reporter asked Pelosi if censure was being considered to punish Trump.

“We censure people for using stationery for the wrong purpose. We don’t censure people for inciting insurrection,” she replied.

Watch the full comments above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]