David Cay Johnston Thinks Trump Will Be Indicted By Manhattan DA

Pulitzer-winning journalist David Cay Johnston is “certain” former President Donald Trump will be indicted in New York, as state prosecutors have ramped up their civil tax fraud investigation of the Trump Organization.

The case concerns whether the company committed fraud in reporting property valuations to banks and tax authorities. As part of the probe, Forbes editors were subpoenaed and testified regarding their reporting of Trump’s focus on his net worth and the property value of his Trump Tower apartment.

“It’s one thing to assert to local property tax officials or a banker you’re trying to get a loan from that your worth is, let’s say, $100 million,” said Cay Johnston, who specializes in covering tax issues. “But if you claim it’s $1 billion, that’s fraud.”

Cay Johnston noted Trump’s Westchester golf course valuation as an example of how Trump has mis-valued his property.

“Valuations matter and in Trump’s case, we know that he has, for example, argued that his golf course in Westchester County, New York is worth $1.4 million,” he said. “But on his presidential form he says $50 million and in interviews, he says more than $100 million. Well, those numbers aren’t reconcilable.”

Cay Johnston brushed off claims that the investigation could land Trump’s accountant in hot water, but not the former president himself.

“At the end of the day, when you sign a document like your tax return, you’re responsible for it, even if it was prepared by somebody else,” he said, later adding that the prosecutor will have to show any incorrect documents were prepared under the direction of Trump.

“Trump’s team, when he’s indicted — and I’m certain he will be indicted — is going to try to lay the blame on everybody else,” Cay Johnston added.

He also added that he expects New York prosecutors to bring a racketeering charge against Trump in addition to any tax charge.

