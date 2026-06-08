‘TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP’: President’s Critics Shred Him for Appearing to Rest His Eyes at NBA Finals Game

President Donald Trump drew mockery and criticism Monday evening as video clips appearing to show him resting his eyes during an NBC Finals game quickly spread on social media.

Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, is the oldest person in U.S. history to become president. As his second term has progressed, he has repeatedly appeared to nod off during Cabinet meetings, press briefings, Oval Office gatherings, and other ceremonial and official events.

The White House has vociferously bashed these reports, and the president himself has insisted he is extremely healthy and was not sleeping. Democrats and critics of the president remain unconvinced.

Trump’s presence Monday evening at the NBA Finals Game 3 matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs was polarizing from the moment the news broke about a week ago that he intended to attend. This year marks the Knicks’ first appearance in the Finals in 27 years and the team returned home after sweeping the San Antonio Spurs in the first two games of the best-of-seven series.

The increased security protocols required for a presidential appearance were predicted to create a nightmare for fans and local New Yorkers, worries that proved to be well-founded when the watch party outside Madison Square Garden, as had been organized for previous games, was cancelled because of the Secret Service’s security perimeter. Several blocks around Madison Square Garden were closed “to most pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” a “strict no-bag policy” was enforced, and fans were told to arrive at least two hours early.

It all led to long lines and frustrated fans before the game, and many of them loudly booed Trump when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the performance of the national anthem.

Almost two hours into the game, video clips began circulating online showing Trump in a suite, seated closely next to Knicks owner James Nolan, as well as his eldest granddaughter Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

In the video, Trump is seen seated with his hands clasped in front of him, an nonreactive expression on his face. His eyes seem to drift close and his breathing is steady. Nolan reacts to the gameplay below them as a referee’s whistle blows, shaking his head as Trump’s eyes partially open before closing again for a few moments, and then Trump opens his eyes again and sits back a little in his chair.

DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT THE NBA FINALS IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. pic.twitter.com/rFrW6c4cME — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026

Was he asleep? Resting his eyes? Merely taking “a long blink,” as progressive online media outlet MeidasTouch quipped?

Trump takes a long blink during the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/uValJdTJWJ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 9, 2026

We’ll let the reader decide, but many commenters on X were convinced the president was indeed dozing off, and shredded him for falling asleep after causing so much disruption to attend the game.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a native New Yorker and frequent target of Trump’s attacks herself, had no patience for Trump, sharing the video with a blunt “WAKE TF UP” comment.

A selection of additional reactions is below. Just before this article was published, the Spurs won 115-111.

Shuts down city blocks, makes everyone wait extra hours, and then sleeps during the game — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 9, 2026

The Nodfather strikes again!!! https://t.co/9vEkT8TM9H — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 9, 2026

The crowd booed. Trump took a nap. https://t.co/kYOP2Xv9Cb — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 9, 2026

Whole city had to shut down so he could fall asleep 20 mins into the game https://t.co/oy7nAD0Fh9 — Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) June 9, 2026

Bringing half your cabinet courtside just to take a historic nap is wild. He didn't come to watch the Knicks; he just paid thousands for a premium snooze. Is this the NBA Finals or a low-key ASMR stream for the executive branch, @grok? 😴 — The Blue Wave (@TheBlueWave2026) June 9, 2026

Wasting all those people’s fucking time just to take a nap — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) June 9, 2026

Was it really fucking worth it?

Why did he even have to be there?

So he could take a nap?

What an insult to basketball fans.

Keep this rubbish out of our sports. — AffirmedAlydar 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 🇩🇰 (@WollastonWntr63) June 9, 2026

LMAO Trump falls asleep during an intense Game 3 of the NBA finals. Knicks vs Spurs. Then he wakes back up! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 BRO SOMEONE GET GRAMPS TO BED. 😭 https://t.co/osdPHiUgjN pic.twitter.com/3gLCDCWm5l — Rodney (@cryptojourneyrs) June 9, 2026

He shut down New York and screwed over Knicks fans just to nap in a new location https://t.co/WzOQubMx2I — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 9, 2026

Did they have “trump falls asleep at Finals” on @Polymarket ??? pic.twitter.com/GSluDFPTGo — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) June 9, 2026

HE COST TAX PAYERS MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO SLEEP THROUGH THE ENTIRE GAME. WHAT THE F*CK WAS THE POINT. https://t.co/vcXt7GAQ5r — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026

Dude literally shut down New York just to fall asleep at the game. Unreal. https://t.co/QN9pbvTfAc — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) June 9, 2026

They shutdown Midtown so he could nap. A goddamn disgrace to our city. https://t.co/z1NzfD9m8c — Asad🗽🍎 (@AsadFromNYC) June 9, 2026

they closed 3 blocks just for this guy to be asleep in box seats https://t.co/LZnCU7jsdW — f⌖ (@ohfold) June 9, 2026

they shutdown mid Manhattan for him to take a nap at the game im crying https://t.co/e6m2BNGo14 — n (@moneyspread) June 9, 2026

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