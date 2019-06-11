Former CIA Director John Brennan tonight spoke with Chris Matthews about former Vice President Joe Biden calling President Donald Trump an existential threat to the country.

Brennan said there’s a concerning national security element to the issue Biden is raising, saying, “It’s hard to point out any aspect of Trump’s behavior that is more dangerous than another.”

Matthews asked Brennan what he worries about if Trump gets reelected in 2020. Brennan said the “spectacle” of his presidency “doesn’t allow us as a country to really be setting the tone for these other issues that need to be addressed, it’s all about him.”

Matthews also asked about the president’s response to the report that Kim Jong Un‘s assassinated half-brother was a CIA source. Trump said “that wouldn’t happen under my auspices.”

Brennan said Trump has “no appreciation” for the work intel professionals do, but he also worried about what Trump would resort to in order to protect himself:

“I wouldn’t put it past him to try to prevent the intelligence agency from understanding what might be happening if he felt that was going to be harmful to his policy or personal interests objectives. That’s why I’m concerned about the upcoming presidential election. It’s clear that the Russians interfered to help Mr. Trump in 2016. Is Mr. Trump turning a blind eye to that because he doesn’t mind if the Russians involve themselves again to try to enhance his prospects for reelection” It’s really quite unnerving to think that this president, Mr. Trump, can turn off law enforcement and intelligence capabilities if they pose a threat to him personally.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com