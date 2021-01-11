Officials with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating the case of a Florida manatee who was found with the word “TRUMP” etched onto its back, according to The Citrus County Chronicle.

The agency is reportedly seeking information on the manatee after a video showed the animal with President Donald Trump’s name branded on its back:

“The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee…reported to federal authorities over the weekend discovered w/ words “Trump” scraped in its back …discovered in Blue Hole on the Homosassa River” (via @CitrusChronicle )

“The United States Fish and Wildlife Service is searching for information on the person or persons responsible for the harassment of a manatee discovered Sunday in the headwaters of the Homosassa River,” the Chronicle’s Matthew Beck reported. “The animal had the word ‘Trump’ scraped into its back.”

The manatee was filmed in Florida’s Blue Hole spring, and while Craig Cavanna, senior federal wildlife officer, did not comment on the ongoing investigation, he noted that harassment of a manatee, which is protected by the Endangered Species Act, is a Class A, federal offense punishable by up to one year in federal prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

“It’s been my experience that this is very out of character for this community,” Cavanna added. “Wildlife conservation is a core value in Citrus County. That’s why it’s called the Nature Coast.”

