With a Category 5 hurricane bearing down on the Florida coast, the sunshine state’s junior senator is defending President Donald Trump‘s contribution to the storm preparation — despite the commander-in-chief fitting in some leisure time.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told anchor Chris Wallace that the president was getting briefed on the latest developments related to the storm while hitting the links at his club in Virginia.

“We got updates while I was [with him at Camp David],” Scott said. “He got updates. I know he played golf yesterday, and he got updates while he was playing golf.”

The president canceled a trip to Poland, where he was scheduled to attend a ceremony commemorating the outbreak of World War II. Vice President Mike Pence made the trip instead.

The White House officially said that Trump was staying behind to monitor the hurricane. It seems, according to Scott, that the president did so from the golf course.

Nonetheless, Scott maintained that Trump is on top of the storm.

“He’s been speaking to Pete Gaynor, the administrator of FEMA,” Scott said. “And I’ve been talking to him every day about it. So he’s very engaged.”

