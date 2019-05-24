Another Republican joined the chorus calling for impeachment of President Donald Trump, as former Rep. Tom Coleman (R-MO) slammed the president’s constant lying and blanket refusal to comply with Congressional oversight: “That’s what autocratic dictators do.”

Appearing on CNN’s Outfront with Erin Burnett, the former eight-term Congressman from northwest Missouri echoed an op-ed he wrote advocating impeachment for both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence published Wednesday in the Kansas City Star.

“I’m calling for impeachment now because the Mueller report is out. And in it, he describes 10 obstructions of justice charges that he could not bring because of the Department of Justice rule and regulation that says you can’t indict a sitting president. That’s number one,” Coleman explained. “Number two, I believe this is an illegitimate president because he welcomed help and influence from the Russians in his campaign.”

Coleman also noted that the Constitution’s “high crimes and misdemeanors” clause is often misinterpreted as too narrow in defining misconduct by the president. “I think there is some confusion that it has to be a crime to be impeachable,” he explained. “You know, abuse of power, lying to the American people were two grounds for Nixon’s articles of impeachment before he resigned. So you don’t — it’s not a crime to the lie to the American people, but if you do it every day 10, 20 or 50 times you’re in the area where you should be impeached.”

Of note: the Washington Post Fact Checker’s running tally of Trump’s false of misleading claims as of Friday, May 24, stood at 10,111, for an average of more than 12 lies every day since he became president.

“I am so concerned about the risk to our democracy that I’m speaking up,” said Coleman, who urged the current members of Congress, including those in his own party, to do the same. “I would hope that the people in the Congress who took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution would get that Constitution out again and read it and find out what their responsibilities are as the first article in that Constitution. And that is oversight and to conduct business that the president can’t do by himself, but he would really like to do it by himself. That’s what autocratic dictators do. We don’t need that in this country.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

