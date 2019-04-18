Former Independent Counsel on Fox News: Mueller Report Has ‘Very Embarrassing Info’ on Trump

Fox News contributor Sol Wisenberg, who served as Deputy Independent Counsel during the Whitewater and Clinton-Lewinsky investigations, described parts of the Robert Mueller‘s report as “very, very embarrassing” for President Donald Trump.

“Well, I’ve read maybe about 30 or 40 pages of the 400 to 500 page report… I went straight to the obstruction part,” Wisenberg said while analyzing the release of the Mueller report on Fox News today. “There are certainly things that are very, very embarrassing to the president.”

“For example, the press statement he edited about the meeting in Trump Tower,” he continued. “The effort to control emails about that, the repeated efforts to have sessions un-recuse himself.”

However, Wisenberg concluded that he does not believe the report proves prosecutable obstruction.

“I’ve been very consistent of this that comes close to criminal obstruction of justice,” he said.” Whether or not Congress wants to look at it as part of a political impeachment that’s something different. Nothing that comes close to any case law that I know that would support an obstruction of justice charge.”

Mueller’s report, which was released this early Thursday afternoon, notes that the special counsel could not clear Trump on obstruction of justice.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment,” page 182 of the report states. “Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

