Fox Business host Stuart Varney claimed on Thursday that the Trump-Ukraine controversy and subsequent attempt to impeach President Donald Trump is actually “rebounding against the Democrats.”

“I would say this. That the word impeachment, when it was first raised at five o’clock Eastern Time on Tuesday afternoon, that moment really fired up Mr. Trump’s base, because they will not stand for the removal of this president because of a phone call made to Ukraine,” Varney claimed. “That’s where I’m coming from. It’s really rebounding against the Democrats at this point.”

Varney elaborated that the Ukraine call scandal has impacted Joe Biden just as much as President Trump, adding, the “whole imbroglio about the Ukraine call has dragged Joe Biden into the scandal mill all over again.”

“And I think it hurts him. He’s already fading in second place in many states, in some states at least… Now this,” he continued. “I think this works to the advantage of the far-far-left, because who have you got left if it’s not Joe Biden. It’s Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders. Both neo-socialists at the very least. That’s not a good impact. I don’t think that’s good for the Democrat Party.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

