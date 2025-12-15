‘There Has to Be Cause!’ Nancy Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Trump — For Now

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blasted President Donald Trump’s second administration as “corrupt, incoherent, chaotic [and] cruel” in a new interview — but said she is not ready to impeach the president for a third time, at least for now.

Pelosi, in an interview with USA Today on Monday, said she was confident Democrats would gain control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterms. Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, then asked her, “should Democrats think about impeaching President Trump, if they do [retake the House]?”

The California liberal went off on Trump for a minute, saying he “incited” an “insurrection” during the January 6 Capitol Riot.

Page then asked her again: Should impeaching Trump be part of the Democratic Party’s “agenda” for next year? Pelosi said only if Trump does something flagrant.

“If he crosses the border again — but that’s not an incidental thing,” Pelosi said. “You say ‘Oh, we’re gonna do that.’ No, there has to be cause. There has to be reason… this is a very serious, historic thing.”

Pelosi, of course, was the Speaker when Trump was impeached twice during his first term.

She said those impeachments were easy to justify, because Trump “crossed the line” in a 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, where he asked him to “look into” Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“The person most responsible for impeaching President Trump when I was speaker was President Trump,” Pelosi said.

She added it was harder to impeach a “rogue president” now with a “rogue Senate” behind him.

The 85-year-old representative has not hid her disdain for Trump this year — or in years past, for that matter. Pelosi told CNN host Anderson Cooper last month that she could have said “much worse” about Trump, after recently calling him a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

Watch above, via USA Today on YouTube.