Senate Democrat Tells NBC: Trump ‘Has Committed 10 Times More Impeachable Offenses in His Second Term’ Than His First

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday that Donald Trump has committed far more impeachable offenses during the first year of his second term than all during his first term in office.

Welker asked Murphy, “Nancy Pelosi was asked in December whether democrats should put impeachment talks back on the table for the president if they, in fact, take back the House. She suggested the president had not yet crossed the line that would trigger impeachment. Do you agree with her?”

“As you know, I would be a juror in an impeachment trial, so I don’t generally give advice to the House on whether or not they should impeach,” Murphy said.

“But, listen: I have common sense,” he continued:

I know that this president has committed ten times more impeachable offenses in his second term as he did in his first term. He is stealing from the American people. The amount of corruption that he is involved in — taking a luxury private jet from Qatar, trading national security secrets to a foreign nation in exchange for a $2 billion investment in his cryptocurrency — that is wildly corrupt. The House will make their own determination, but I don’t think it’s any secret that the president’s level of corruption and illegality is nuclear grade in his second term compared to his first term.

“Sounds like you disagree with Nancy Pelosi there,” Welker quipped.

Trump was impeached twice during his first term in office: the first in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and the second in 2021 for inciting the insurrection following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In both cases, the Senate did not reach the two-thirds vote threshold to convict President Trump — though a majority of the Senate voted to convict each time.

Watch the clip above via NBC News’s Meet The Press.