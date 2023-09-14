Republican Nancy Mace Promises Hunter Will Get a Subpoena to Testify in Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told reporters on Thursday that a House subpoena for Hunter Biden will be issued, but only after the House Republicans have secured all the records relevant to his business dealings.

“I want to subpoena everybody: Hunter Biden, the bookkeeper, business partners. I would like to see more whistleblowers come forward. I know that Ways and Means has interviewed whistleblowers. But because of their investigation, they’ve got to do an executive vote before that information can be made public so that those agents aren’t charged with a felony. So there’s a process,” Mace said.

“Did they explain why they did not subpoena Hunter Biden?” asked CNN’s Manu Raju. Hardliner GOP members have been demanding Hunter Biden be subpoenaed as part of the investigation into alleged corruption into President Joe Biden, which is now an official impeachment inquiry.

“Well, I believe that will happen. But we’ve got to get the bank records first. I mean, it’s the chicken before the egg. We have to know. Hunter Biden is not going to tell the truth under under oath,” Mace replied, adding:

And so we want to make sure that we have all of the financial statements and records in accordance with the transactions that allegedly happened. And so that way we know if he’s telling the truth. I mean, you’ve got to have that. There’s got to be some due diligence. We’ve got to be deliberate. We’ve got to be factual. We have to tell the truth.

Notably, the House GOP has yet to reveal a smoking gun financial link between Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings and the president. Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called the impeachment inquiry a “kangaroo court, fishing expedition and conspiracy theater rolled into one” on Wednesday.

