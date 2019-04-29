Fox News’ Napolitano Stands by Mueller Report Assessment: Shows ‘Classic Obstruction of Justice’

Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano is standing by his assessment of the Mueller report.

Speaking with Martha MacCallum on Monday, Napolitano said asking White House counsel Don McGahn to lie amounts to “classic obstruction of justice” and defended himself against Alan Dershowitz‘s insistence he was wrong.

Napolitano told MacCallum he does not agree with Dershowitz on this one and still thinks it amounts to obstruction.

“Here’s the thing that people choose not to look at. The statute prohibits all attempts to interfere with the government. So if you think you are interfering with the government. If your purpose is to interfere with the government in order to save yourself — not to help the government — then you have committed the crime of obstruction. If you do nothing, no crime, ’cause silence is not a crime,” Napolitano said.

MacCallum then asked: “So if you call up Don McGahn and you rail and you say, you know, he should be gone. He should be gone, meaning Robert Mueller, the special counsel, and the next day, which is the way it’s portrayed in the report, just goes away. McGahn says I’m going to leave, I’m going to quit. His, you know, colleagues convinced him not to do that and then he never gets another phone call about it?”

“And then the president finds out that he told all of this to Special Counsel and he says go back there and take the testimony back,” Napolitano stressed. “That’s asking McGahn to lie, which is classic obstruction of justice.”

MacCallum then noted McGahn did not take the testimony back, prompting Napolitano to remind the statute includes the “attempt to interfere.”

