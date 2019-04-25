George Conway Goes Off: ‘Deranged Donald’ Doesn’t Need Books ‘Because Fox News’

George Conway, husband to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, went off on a Twitter rant Thursday morning attacking President Donald Trump, bestowing him with a new nickname: “Deranged Donald”.

The conservative lawyer — and high-profile Trump critic — was set off by a report that the president promoted a baseless accusation that the United Kingdom helped the Obama administration spy on his campaign — just one day after accepting an invitation for a state visit to Britain from Queen Elizabeth II.

“Deranged Donald is at back at it again,” Conway wrote. “Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does.”

Deranged Donald is at back at it again. Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does. #DerangedDonald https://t.co/Us2LnIthVb — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2019

“Deranged Donald has this neat job where he’s supposed to receive and read books with more accurate, highly valuable, top secret information, but he doesn’t like those books unless they have lots of pictures and tell him how great he is,” Conway continued. “Plus Deranged Donald doesn’t really need all those books because Fox News.”

Deranged Donald has this neat job where he’s supposed to receive and read books with more accurate, highly valuable, top secret information, but he doesn’t like those books unless they have lots of pictures and tell him how great he is. #DerangedDonald — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2019

Trump leveled his nuts allegation on Twitter, citing a report from conservative — and often conspirational — network One America News. The allegation itself was made by Larry Johnson, a former CIA analyst and blogger with a penchant for conspiracies.

It’s not the first time Johnson’s claim has been wheeled out. After Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano reported the claim on air in 2017, it was repeated by White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Napolitano drew a forceful rebuke from the U.K. government, and Fox News suspended the analyst after issuing a statement that they could not support the allegation.

“It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

