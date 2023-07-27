Georgia Election Official Hammers Trump’s Election Lies After Giuliani Admission: ‘These People Are Admitting They Lied to You’

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, is denouncing the 2020 election lies repeated by former President Donald Trump and his supporters after the admission by Rudy Giuliani that his statements about Georgia poll workers were false.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Sterling said members of Trump’s team “are admitting they lied” to their supporters:

Rudy Giuliani admits that he lied about Shaye Moss & Ruby Freeman. We’ve known for years that he lied about them and the events at State Farm Arena. For those that still believe there was widespread voter fraud, these people are admitting they lied to you.

Rudy Giuliani admits that he lied about Shaye Moss & Ruby Freeman. We've known for years that he lied about them and the events at State Farm Arena. For those that still believe there was widespread voter fraud, these people are admitting they lied to you. https://t.co/B01EJ9BcZ0 — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) July 27, 2023

Giuliani’s admission came in a court filing in the defamation lawsuit filed by Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman. News of the filing came amid meetings between Trump’s legal team and Special Counsel Jack Smith and a possible third indictment of the former president related to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com