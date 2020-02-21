President Donald Trump celebrated the release of a Bollywood gay romance movie, Friday, the day after he trashed South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s movie Parasite for winning Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is reportedly “hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality” in India in 2018 by featuring a romantic plot between two men, was signal-boosted by the president on Friday, who shared the news and commented, “Great!”

President Trump shared the post from British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who also celebrated the movie with a “Hurrah!”

It is currently unclear whether President Trump was attempting to virtue signal away from his attack on Parasite, Thursday, or whether he was promoting his acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in nations where it’s still illegal.

On Thursday, during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump shouted, “How bad were the Academy Awards this year? And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What was that all about?”

“We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know,” he continued. “Let’s get Gone With the Wind, can we get Gone With the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard? So many great movies. The winner is from South Korea. I thought it was best foreign film. Best foreign movie.”

