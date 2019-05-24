The vice chairwoman of the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee tells CNN that special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited testimony on his report will become public “one way or the other.”

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), the vice chair of the Judiciary Committee, was speaking with CNN’s John Berman Friday morning who asked about the status of negotiations for Mueller’s testimony.

On Thursday night, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Mueller was open to testifying in private.

“Of course we would prefer [Mueller] testify completely in public, but his testimony will become public one way or the other,” Scanlon told Berman.

“We think the American public should hear directly from Robert Mueller … any number of witnesses who have direct knowledge of the president’s cover-up,” she said.

Berman asked about the difference between closed-door testimony and a public hearing, which Scanlon responded: “It’s sort of the difference between seeing a redacted version of the Mueller report and seeing the underlying evidence.”

“We’d like the American people to see the actual truth and hear from the actual participants,” Scanlon said, noting she believes Mueller will speak publicly eventually.

Watch above via CNN

