‘I Am as Innocent as a Person Can Be’: Trump Goes Into Meltdown Mode With Flurry of Panicked Truth Social Posts

Is former President Donald Trump freaking out? I mean, given the spate of legal actions in the wake of his questionable business and presidential behavior and the criminal investigations that have followed, it would totally make sense if he were panicking.

And a Thursday-morning flurry of social media posts suggests that he is no longer committed to the pretense of being calm, cool, and collected under the heat of legal scrutiny.

Let’s assume that — if you are reading this article — you are familiar with the multitude of legal problems the former president faces, not least of which is an apparent felony offense of being in private possession of classified and top secret documents outside the accepted protocol. It is a felony because, in 2018, Trump himself signed that into law. That’s right, Citizen Trump appears to have broken the very law that President Trump signed.

And Trump’s own supply of defiance and self-determination to get through these latest set of issues appears to be running dry. Or at least his public comments made on his own social media platform TruthSocial suggest that he’s not …. in a good place at the moment.

Shortly before 9 AM, Trump opened with the always effective opener, “Even though I am as innocent as a person can be,” before launching into some old conspiratorial chestnuts familiar to anyone who’s watched a Trump rally. He ended with the curious, “it looks more and more like the Fake News Media is pushing hard for the Sleaze to do something that should not be done!”

One can only assume that “the Sleaze” referenced here is the DOJ and “something that should not be done!” is an indictment for crimes? Not clear, but perhaps he is suggesting that he is still above the law, even one he signed. He then pivoted to an attack on President Joe Biden, calling the retrieval of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago “the greatest political attack in the history of the U.S.”

He continued with a hit at DOJ and FBI leaking at levels never seen before, adding, “and I did nothing wrong!!!” (The third exclamation point ALWAYS sells the point!!!)

Trump then gave a clue as to his possible defense, going ALL CAPS with “PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT!” If only there were a third exclam there.

Then he went on, and now I’m sure you are just as bored as I am. We’ve had our fun.

Slow news in late August, you say? Take that!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com