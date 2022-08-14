CNN commentator and Republican strategist Scott Jennings appeared on State of the Union Sunday, where he argued that the Mar-a-Lago raid on Monday will come to a conclusion with serious consequences one way or another.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he would seek the unsealing of the search warrant and inventory list from the search and seizure of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Garland additionally noted that he “personally approved,” the search warrant for the raid, pitting himself directly against Trump.

Once the information from the FBI raid was obtained, it was discovered that documents labeled with extremely high classification were found at Mar-a-Lago. The content of the documents remains unknown at this point.

While sitting on a CNN panel, Jennings argued that “in the aftermath of the raid,” there is a “reflexiveness,” with Trump. The Republican strategist claimed that many Republicans are unsatisfied with this outcome because they “want to take him out,” and “don’t want to let them [Democrats] do it.”

Jennings continued that he thought the situation was helping Trump “at least temporarily.”

The CNN commentator then said this week has felt like “we’re at the circus now. We’re all under the big top.”

“This can only end one of two ways,” Jennings argued. “He has to be indicted or Merrick Garland has to resign.”

“You can’t raid the former president’s house” and then end up doing nothing, he explained.

The CNN commentator concluded his argument by asking a rhetorical question, “How could it possibly end with just, well, we got him back and it’s over now?”

“There’s no going back now.”

According to reporting from the New York Times on Saturday, Trump may not be the only individual facing criminal trouble as a result of this investigation. A Trump lawyer falsely assured the Justice Department that all classified information had been returned to the federal government, two months before sensitive materials were found at Mar-a-Lago.

