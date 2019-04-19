‘I Am Sickened’: Romney Blasts Trump in Scathing Reaction to Mueller Report

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) issued a statement Friday tearing into President Donald Trump over the Mueller report, declaring he was “sickened” by its findings.

Romney wrote, in a statement posted to Twitter, that it was “good news” Mueller’s team found insufficient evidence to charge Trump with conspiring with Russia to influence the 2016 election. “The business of government can move on,” he said.

“Even so, I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” Romney continued. “I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia-including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement; and that the campaign chairman was actively promoting Russian interests in Ukraine.

“Reading the report is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles of the founders,” he concluded.

I have now read the redacted Mueller report and offer my personal reaction: pic.twitter.com/ACnExskqXJ — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 19, 2019

[Photo by George Frey/Getty Images]

