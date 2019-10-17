comScore

JUST IN: Mulvaney Walks Back His Admission of Quid Pro Quo Between Trump and Ukraine

By Connor MannionOct 17th, 2019, 6:08 pm

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is attempting to take back his claim that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate his political foes in a quid pro quo.

Following a wild press conference where Mulvaney stated Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to get the country to investigate Democrats, Mulvaney now says “there never was any condition on the flow of the aid related to the matter of the DNC server.”


Mulvaney also attempted to punctuate his walk-back by bashing the media, saying they misreported his comments “to advance a biased and political witch hunt against President Trump.”

