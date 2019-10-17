JUST IN: Mulvaney Walks Back His Admission of Quid Pro Quo Between Trump and Ukraine

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is attempting to take back his claim that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate his political foes in a quid pro quo.

Following a wild press conference where Mulvaney stated Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to get the country to investigate Democrats, Mulvaney now says “there never was any condition on the flow of the aid related to the matter of the DNC server.”

NEW: Mulvaney walks back today’s press briefing: “There never was any condition on the flow of the aid related to the matter of the DNC server.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 17, 2019

Mick Mulvaney out with a fiery statement trying to clean up his news conference, which stunned many White House aides: “Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election.” — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 17, 2019

Mulvaney statement cleaning up his briefing comments: “Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election.” pic.twitter.com/iMNZ0DuH6X — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 17, 2019



Mulvaney also attempted to punctuate his walk-back by bashing the media, saying they misreported his comments “to advance a biased and political witch hunt against President Trump.”

Mulvaney tries to clear up his remarks from earlier by blaming the media in a typical Trump-like response:

“Once again, the media has decided to misconstrue my comments to advance a biased and political witch hunt against President Trump.” — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) October 17, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]