JUST IN: Trump is Officially Back on Facebook

Meta has restored former President Donald Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

For the past two years, Trump’s accounts on both social media websites were suspended indefinitely as the ex-president was being de-platformed in the fallout from the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Meta’s president of global affairs Nick Clegg defended Trump’s ban from Facebook in the past, though he recently said Trump would soon be restored to both platforms.

“Americans should be able to hear from the people who want to lead the country,” Meta said in a past statement to Mediaite. “We don’t want to stand in the way.”

Sure enough, Trump’s Facebook and Instagram pages are up and running. This reinstatement follows Trump being allowed back on Twitter — though he has yet to return to the platform, preferring to stick with his Truth Social outlet as of this writing.

