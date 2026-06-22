Marjorie Taylor Greene is riding shotgun alongside Tucker Carlson as he drives away from the Republican Party.

The ex-GOP lawmaker on Monday said she is finished supporting the Republican Party — which she branded the “America LAST” party — just like her pal Carlson. She also echoed Carlson’s claim that Republicans have betrayed the American public in favor of a foreign nation — namely Israel.

Greene posted on X on Monday:

Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party. There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country. That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either. But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party.

Her post comes a few days after Carlson announced he was officially ditching the Republicans.

“I would not support the Republican Party. There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party,” Carlson said. “I’m not going to support the Democratic Party — I’m not sure what I’m going to do.”

He continued:

How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States. That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens. It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to.

Carlson was referring to Israel, a country he has been fixated on recently. He said President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign was funded largely by people with “loyalty to Israel,” and that is now forcing the president to make decisions that are not in the best interest of the USA.

“What we know for certain is that the United States went to war with Iran — a war we are losing, that we’ve effectively lost already — because of pressure from the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu,” he said.

Carlson said that’s enough to realize the U.S. government has “betrayed” the American public.

Trump has scoffed at those kind of claims about the Iran war, saying in March that “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.” And earlier this month, he said Israel has “no choice” but to accept whatever deal he cuts with Iran.

“I call the shots. I call all the shots,” Trump told FT. “[Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”

Like Carlson, Greene is a former supporter of Trump who has since turned into a fierce MAGA critic. Her focus on the files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — which she felt the Trump administration was not working hard enough to release — led to her split with the president last year.

Trump called her a “traitor” and pulled his support for her, which led Greene to quit Congress; she said it was necessary because she was facing a “hateful primary” spurred by Trump.

Greene has continued to bash Trump since leaving the House of Representatives. She has complained about the Iran war and America’s close relationship with Israel, just like Carlson has done in recent months. Her announcement that she is now a former Republican shouldn’t come as a total shock following all of that.

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