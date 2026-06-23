‘He’s Got a Political Death Wish If He Runs’: Mark Halperin Reveals Why This White House Contender May Sit Out 2028

Mark Halperin argued that Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is among the prospective 2028 presidential candidates who would be foolish to move forward with a campaign on Monday’s edition of his 2WAY show, The Morning Meeting.

“Many people who are talked about as presidential candidates, nay, many people who claim they may run, many people go to early voting states, South Carolina, New Hampshire, many people who the great mentioners mentioned, will not run for president because they realize that the level of scrutiny that they will get will destroy their careers. And some of them will run for president and it will destroy their careers. I offer up to you Ruben Gallego,” submitted Halperin, who cited the recent stories about Gallego’s use of campaign funds on travel and entertainment for his family. “Now, many members of Congress used their campaign funds to do all sorts of things that don’t pass the smell test. And many have used their campaign funds to go to the Super Bowl, and many have used their campaign funds for family travel. So quantitatively or qualitatively, there’s nothing in the story that’s illegal on the face of it, there’s nothing here you couldn’t find an analog for. But the extent of it, the shocking price tags, and the suspicion that this is just the smoke and there’s a lot of fire underneath here, radiates from the piece.”

After Democratic strategist Kevin Walling suggested Gallego would still run because “we’re past the point of shaming people in this country,” Halperin objected.

“Okay, maybe, Kevin, but there is a limit. There is a limit. The guy goes to Disneyland and Disney World and they say, ‘Well, he did a fundraiser while he was there.’ So he can fly his entire family to go to Disney World, and I believe pay for the Disney tickets, if I’m not mistaken, because he’s also doing a fundraiser!” he said. “Human logic suggests he didn’t say, ‘Hey, I got a fundraiser in Orlando, let’s all take the family at Disney World.’ My guess is they said, ‘Hey, let’s take the family to Disney World and throw on a fundraiser.'”

“I’m telling you, if this guy runs, he’s just, he’s got a death wish. He’s got a political death wish if he runs,” continued Halperin. “This guy has lived a dangerous-, and just the details of his marriage. Reckless, reckless. And again, I’ve seen members of Congress abuse the ability to spend government funds on stuff. I don’t recall anything like this that wasn’t criminal.”

Watch above via 2WAY on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!