Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) continued his lonely stance as the sole GOP congressman favoring an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, tweeting out a long thread outlining findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Amash focused his thread on arguing Trump is using official presidential power for “corrupt purposes,” singling out the convictions of Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort and personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who were both convicted for offering false information.

Here is the thread in its entirety:

Mueller’s report describes a consistent effort by the president to use his office to obstruct or otherwise corruptly impede the Russian election interference investigation because it put his interests at risk. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

The president has an obligation not to violate the public trust, including using official powers for corrupt purposes. For instance, presidents have the authority to nominate judges, but a president couldn’t select someone to nominate because they’d promised the president money. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

This principle extends to all the president’s powers, including the authority over federal investigations, federal officials, and pardons. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

President Trump had an incentive to undermine the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which included investigating contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

The investigation threatened to uncover information, including criminal activity, that could put Trump’s interests at risk. Ultimately, the investigation did uncover very unflattering information about the president, his family, his associates, his campaign, and his business. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

It also revealed criminal activities, some of which were committed by people in Trump’s orbit and, in the case of Michael Cohen’s campaign finance violation, on Trump’s behalf. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

The investigation began before the president was elected and inaugurated. After Trump assumed the powers of the presidency, Mueller’s report shows that he used those powers to try to obstruct and impede the investigation. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Some excuse Trump’s conduct based on allegations of issues with the investigation, but no one disputes the appropriateness of investigating election interference, which included investigating contacts between the Trump campaign and people connected to the Russian government. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Some examples in Mueller’s report of the president’s obstructing and impeding the investigation include: — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

1. Trump asked the FBI director to stop investigating Michael Flynn, who had been his campaign adviser and national security adviser, and who had already committed a crime by lying to the FBI. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

2. After AG Sessions recused himself from the Russian investigation on the advice of DoJ ethics lawyers, Trump directly asked Sessions to reverse his recusal so that he could retain control over the investigation and help the president. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

3. Trump directed the White House counsel, Don McGahn, to have Special Counsel Mueller removed on the basis of pretextual conflicts of interest that Trump’s advisers had already told him were “ridiculous” and could not justify removing the special counsel. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

4. When that event was publicly reported, Trump asked that McGahn make a public statement and create a false internal record stating that Trump had not asked him to fire the special counsel, and suggested that McGahn would be fired if he did not comply. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

5. Trump asked Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manager, to tell AG Sessions to limit the special counsel’s investigation only to future election interference. Trump said Lewandowski should tell Sessions he was fired if he would not meet with him. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

6. Trump used his pardon power to influence his associates, including Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, not to fully cooperate with the investigation. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Trump, through his own statements—such as complaining about people who “flip” and talk to investigators—and through communications between his personal counsel and Manafort/Cohen, gave the impression that they would be pardoned if they did not fully cooperate with investigators. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Manafort ultimately breached an agreement to cooperate with investigators, and Cohen offered false testimony to Congress, including denying that the Trump Tower Moscow project had extended to June 2016 and that he and Trump had discussed traveling to Russia during the campaign. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Both men have been convicted for offering false information, and Manafort’s lack of cooperation left open some significant questions, such as why exactly he provided an associate in Ukraine with campaign polling data, which he expected to be shared with a Russian oligarch. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Some of the president’s actions were inherently corrupt. Other actions were corrupt—and therefore impeachable—because the president took them to serve his own interests. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

The president has authority to fire federal officials, direct his subordinates, and grant pardons, but he cannot do so for corrupt purposes; otherwise, he would always be allowed to shut down any investigation into himself or his associates, which would put him above the law. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

