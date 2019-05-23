comScore

Justin Amash Lays Out Trump’s Alleged Crimes in Defiant Tweetstorm: A ‘Consistent Effort’ to Obstruct

By Connor MannionMay 23rd, 2019, 1:45 pm

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) continued his lonely stance as the sole GOP congressman favoring an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, tweeting out a long thread outlining findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Amash focused his thread on arguing Trump is using official presidential power for “corrupt purposes,” singling out the convictions of Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort and personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who were both convicted for offering false information.

Here is the thread in its entirety:

