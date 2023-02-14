Mark Levin Severely Disappointed Upon Learning Trump Wants to Give DeSantis a Mean Nickname

Fox News host Mark Levin really hopes the new report isn’t true. The report in question: that Donald Trump is plotting on slapping Ron DeSantis with a devastating new nickname as the two Republicans gear up for a 2024 presidential clash.

The New York Times reported Sunday that the former president has been trying to devise an insulting nickname for the governor of Florida. DeSantis is considered Trump’s most challenging potential rival for the 2024 Republican primary — though he has not said whether he will run.

Trump has already referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” on multiple occasions in the last few months, but he’s reportedly unsatisfied with that nickname. Trump has, per the Times, been spitballing other names like “Meatball Ron.”

The Times report should come as no surprise to anyone who has read anything about Donald Trump in the last few decades. His penchant for childlike insults and schoolyard taunts is legendary. He doesn’t stick to silly mockery either: just last week Trump suggested DeSantis was a pedophile.

Somehow, it appeared to come as a surprise to Mark Levin, who expressed a hope on Twitter that the news about Trump’s attack on DeSantis was not true.

“I happen to like Meatballs,” Levin said. “But this will turn off a lot of conservative voters. Not a wise move if true. I hope it’s not.”

I happen to like Meatballs. But this will turn off a lot of conservative voters. Not a wise move if true. I hope it’s not.https://t.co/ghLP1Q1M7A — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 14, 2023

Maggie Haberman, who co-authored the original Times report, responded to Levin’s tweet by noting they have very different ideas on who Trump is:

Our reporting apparently doesn't sound like the Donald Trump who Mark Levin knows https://t.co/a6lkrYdtQg — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 14, 2023

Trump’s 2016 run for president was a compendium of insulting nicknames, attacks on the appearance of his foes, and savagery of any Republican who stood in his way. He called the wife of Ted Cruz, his primary opponent, ugly.

He ended up winning the Republican primary and then the presidency, and his attacks on all perceived foes — including those who served in his administration — continue to this day.

Weeks ago, Trump went on the attack against DeSantis during an interview with Hugh Hewitt, who repeatedly asked the former president what nicknames he’ll use for his primary rivals.

Trump bashed the Times report on Truth Social, referring to DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” while denying that he spends his time thinking up nicknames for his rivals.

