President Donald Trump and London Mayor Sadiq Khan had already begun exchanging insults before Trump landed in the U.K. for his state visit, but as he embarks on his second day, the animosity has intensified.

Khan recorded a video addressed to Trump, which opens with the mayor saying, “Your values and what you stand for are the complete opposite of London’s values and the values of this country.”

Khan highlighted the topic of women’s reproductive rights and urged Trump to use his “massive leadership role” to stop “rolling back much of the progress made in previous decades.”

Earlier this week, Khan wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian, entitled “It’s un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump.”

These add to a growing list of occasions where Khan has unashamedly denounced the president, including when he spoke on stage at the anti-Trump rally in Trafalgar Square in July 2018, which organizers claim attracted more than 250,000 people.

Trump demonstrated that the feeling was mutual when he tweeted the following on Monday:

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Trump also tweeted that he hadn’t “seen any protests yet” but he was sure that “fake news will be working hard to find them.”

Despite this, a larger anti-Trump rally will take place in London on Tuesday, with over 34,000 people listed as “interested” in participating in the event on Facebook. The Mayor has reportedly permitted the infamous “Trump baby balloon” to fly over the capital city again.

Watch above, via The Guardian.

