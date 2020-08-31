McEnany Confirms No Plans For Trump to Meet Jacob Blake’s Family in Kenosha, Cannot Say To Whom Admin Reached Out

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed on Monday that there are no plans for President Donald Trump to meet the family of Jacob Blake during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday.

After being asked by CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins whether Trump has any plans to meet Blake’s family, McEnany replied, “Currently the plans are to meet with local law enforcement and some business owners and help survey the damage, but there will be more detailed plans forthcoming that are announced.”

“I know that there’s been outreach from the White House,” replied Collins, before asking, “Who has the White House reached out to in Jacob Blake’s family and why have they not been able to get a connection made since he was shot and hospitalized?”

McEnany responded, “I would refer you to what the chief of staff’s office has tweeted, they’ve detailed that outreach,” but confirmed the White House has reached out “directly to the family.”

Earlier on Fox & Friends, Monday, McEnany said the White House had been “efforting outreach” to Blake’s family, but “have not been able to connect yet.”

However, the family’s attorney Benjamin Crump claimed, “My office has received no calls to set up any kind of meeting.”

Watch above via Fox News.

