Sources close to former White House counsel Don McGahn are criticizing President Donald Trump for suggesting McGahn lied to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

A source close to McGahn responds: “Anyone who believes Trump wasn’t telling Don to get rid of Mueller using these conflicts is just stupid or believes in the tooth fairy.” https://t.co/L9WBInpJXF — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 14, 2019



“Anyone who believes Trump wasn’t telling don to get rid of Mueller using these conflicts is stupid or believes in the tooth fairy,” a McGahn source told Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

“President Trump denied saying [Mueller] to go. But you can see the way he keeps talking, he’ll sort of say half a sentence and start going on about Mueller’s conflicts. He’s not even fully denying those conversations with McGahn. It’s pretty messy,” Swan later said appearing on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace.

NEW: “It’s just fantasyland,” a person close to Don McGahn tells me, pushing back on Trump’s comments to ABC disputing McGahn’s testimony. (Full quote below.) pic.twitter.com/lhRrVFKAu8 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 14, 2019

Likewise, NBC’s Peter Alexander reports a McGahn source told him “its just fantasyland” for Trump to suggest he never talked about removing Mueller.

Speaking with ABC News, Trump disputed McGahn’s testimony and appeared to suggest he lied under oath while speaking with Mueller.

McGahn is currently fighting a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee to testify publicly about conversations with Trump.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

[Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

