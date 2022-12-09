MELTDOWN: Trump Bizarrely Cites ‘Well Established Clinton Socks Case’ in Bonkers Statement About Seized Docs from Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump appears to be having an unpleasant Friday morning, evidenced by some angry ALL CAPS early morning messages that, well, are beginning to look eerily similar to the sort of conspiratorial rants shouted by homeless people outside Penn Station.

Trump started his Friday communications strategy by asking, “WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE FBI & ‘JUSTICE’ DEPARTMENT?” before hitting some of the many notes he’s hit before and landing on his baseless claim that the 2020 election was rigged “BUT IN A DARKER WAY THAN EVER THOUGHT POSSIBLE.” There is no proof that he lost the election in 2020 because of any rigged issue. No facts, only feelings, expressed in ALL CAPS by Trump because…well, I guess he thinks that makes it look more important and not unhinged.

Trump then pivoted to the second drop of “Twitter Files” released Thursday night by Bari Weiss, thanking Elon Musk for what he saw as a “revelation, in a very powerful fashion, the FBI and ‘Justice’ colluding, proving conclusively, in one very powerful way, that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged & Stolen.” It did not show that however, though Trump appears to believe that putting that sort of false assertion into the universe will make it so….

And finally, Trump cited what he called “the very well-established Clinton Socks Case” which is neither about the Clinton cat named Socks nor is it “very well established”…

What is the Clinton Socks Case? Great question that was very well answered in September by Rachel Maddow producer Steve Benen:

But as NBC News report added, it’d be an overstatement to suggest there was nothing new in the filing. Trump’s newest filing for the first time refers to what has been called “the Clinton sock drawer case,” a 2012 ruling concerning a former president’s power — in this case, Bill Clinton — to unilaterally decide what is a private record and what is a Presidential Records Act document in his post-presidency. And what, pray tell is “the Clinton sock drawer case”? I’m glad you asked. During his White House tenure, Bill Clinton spoke at some length with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Taylor Branch, and as part of the project, there were many recordings of their conversations. According to one 2007 account, tapes were at one point stored in a sock drawer. A conservative group called Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit, demanding that Clinton be forced to turn over the recordings. In 2012, a federal court rejected the organization’s claims, concluding that the tapes were personal records, not official presidential materials.

So there you have it. You may now start your day informed on the latest Trump ravings.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com