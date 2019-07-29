A progressive commentator, while taking President Donald Trump to task for his comments against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), suggested those remarks could lead to a civil war.

Appearing on Morning Joe Monday, Karine Jean-Pierre — the chief public affairs officer for Moveon.org — called out the president’s comments and accused him of using racism to stoke division.

“Donald Trump put his hand on the Bible — technically two Bibles — and took the oath of the presidency to be a president for all of us,” Jean-Pierre said. “And since that day, since that moment, every hour, he seems to just prove that to be wrong. He is not a president for black people. He’s not a president for women. He’s not a president for brown people. He’s not a president for the LGBTQ community. He chooses to double down and triple down on bigotry and racism.”

Jean-Pierre then suggested that if conservatives don’t stand up against the president, the consequences could be dire.

“I don’t know where Donald Trump wants to take this,” Jean-Pierre said. “But wherever it is it’s going to be dangerous. It could lead to some sort of a horrible civil war … He is testing us. He’s testing the democracy. He’s shredding the Constitution. And so, Republicans — the leadership in the Republican Party — need to stand up. You have to speak up. Because if you don’t, you are encouraging this. You are picking Donald Trump, loyalty to Donald Trump, instead of to the country.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

