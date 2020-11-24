Andrew Weissmann, who served as a senior prosecutor during the 2017 to 2019 Mueller Investigation against President Donald Trump, called on the next attorney general under President-elect Joe Biden to investigate and prosecute Trump.

In a Tuesday article for the New York Times, Weissmann noted that although another investigation into Trump would “further divide the country,” the next attorney general “should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.”

“Mr. Trump’s criminal exposure is clear,” Weissmann claimed, adding that they “amassed ample evidence to support a charge that Mr. Trump obstructed justice,” during the Mueller Investigation.

He went on to acknowledge that Trump may “pardon not just his family and friends before leaving office but also himself in order to avoid federal criminal liability,” but argued, “If Mr. Trump bestows such pardons, states like New York should take up the mantle to see that the rule of law is upheld. And pardons would not preclude the new attorney general challenging a self-pardon or the state calling the pardoned friends and family before the grand jury to advance its investigation of Mr. Trump after he leaves office.”

Weissmann concluded, “In short, being president should mean you are more accountable, not less, to the rule of law.”

Despite the fact that the Mueller Investigation ultimately found no evidence of Russian collusion, Robert Mueller said last year that the president could face obstruction of justice charges upon leaving the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]