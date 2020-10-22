President Donald Trump continuously dodged questions on masks during his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl — falsely claiming that many people at his rallies wear masks after saying that they only “possibly work.”

After the president complained about the Obama administration’s response to the swine flu in 2009, Stahl questioned Trump on his decision to call Dr. Anthony Fauci an “idiot.”

“Well, he’s been wrong a lot,” Trump responded after first denying the claims. “I like him, but he’s been wrong a lot.”

“I wonder if you think masks don’t work,” Stahl later asked, prompting the president to label the topic a “complex subject.”

The president then noted that masks could “possibly work” before claiming that he has “nothing against masks” and that he tells his followers to wear them.

Stahl then asked the president why he doesn’t require them at rallies if he has nothing against them — also pointing to the lack of social distancing at the events.

“I’m seeing most of them without masks, and I’m wondering the message that you’re sending with these pictures,” Stahl continued.

The president went on to say that he’s been holding record-setting rallies, which may not be something one wants to brag about in the middle of a pandemic, and confessing that there are more people in attendance than ever before.

“You’re so negative, you’re so negative,” Trump added when he received pushback on the claim from Stahl. “These are the biggest rallies we’ve ever had. You just come in here with a negative attitude. These are the biggest rallies we’ve ever had. We are having numbers that we’ve never had.”

Stahl interrupted, with no luck, to ask again about the mask-wearing, but the president continued to brag about the size of his rallies.

“Well, what about the masks?” Stahl asked again.

“A lot of people are wearing masks,” said the president. “I looked yesterday, a lot of people were. And it’s outdoor. They want it outdoor and we’re doing outdoor.”

Stahl challeged the president, questioning his decision to continue holding packed events even after the coronavirus outbreak at the Rose Garden, which ultimately led to Trump’s contraction of the virus.

“I tell people to wear masks,” Trump replied.

“No you don’t,” Stahl shot back.

“Leslie, we hand out thousands of masks,” Trump said.

“But if you look out they’re not wearing them, and you don’t say ‘please put on your mask,'” she answered.

The president again claimed that a lot of his rallygoers wear masks, before continuing to brag about the size of his rallies and asking Stahl to skip to the “next question.”

“Ok, but I’m asking about masks, not about the size of your rallies,” Stahl replied.

“Next question,” Trump said after again saying he hands out masks at his rallies.

