NY Post Viciously TROLLS Trump 2024 Announcement With Front Page Insult

The New York Post made a point of snubbing Donald Trump by minimizing the newsworthiness of the former president announcing a new bid for the White House.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid, known for headlines and covers that lack any kind of subtlety, released its Wednesday edition by focusing on crime and gang violence in New York. The cover barely paid attention to Trump’s announcement, save for a tiny portion at the bottom telling readers, “Florida man makes announcement,” and to visit page 26 if they care to know more.

Today's cover: Major NYC gang takedown includes man who ‘shot 3-year-old’ https://t.co/j3pUMHphlK pic.twitter.com/QdrNuYrA7u — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2022

Curious what they said on Page 26? We’ve got you covered.

Page 26 of the New York Post today: – a five graf pool report on trumps announcement – double the space to cover Georgia’s trigger ban getting struck down, where it’s accurately called a six week abortion ban in the lede pic.twitter.com/1JHhvxa1wa — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) November 16, 2022

Trump confirmed the political world’s long-held expectations on Tuesday by announcing a new run for president. Many conservatives didn’t find the former president’s speech hugely inspiring, though, and in the coverage that the Post did give to Trump, they piled on top of that by focusing on those criticisms, plus Ivanka Trump’s announcement that she won’t be helping her father’s campaign.

The Post has taken a negative approach to Trump since the Republican Party failed to see the red wave they were expecting in the midterm elections. Several of Murdoch’s other media properties have also blamed the former president’s toxicity for the GOP’s underperformance, and the shift has added to recent questions of whether Trump should remain at the top of the Republican Party.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com