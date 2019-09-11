comScore
NY Times’ Peter Baker: Trump Couldn’t ‘Admit That He Was Wrong’ on Alabama and Now There’s Two NOAA Investigations

By Josh FeldmanSep 11th, 2019, 6:02 pm

The New York Times today reported that the White House got directly involved in the effort to get NOAA to disavow the Birmingham NWS tweet contradicting President Donald Trump‘s Alabama hurricane tweet.

Times White House correspondent Peter Baker appeared on MTP Daily this afternoon to talk about the new reporting, including how Mick Mulvaney called Wilbur Ross to get him to fix this.

Baker noted the criticism that this is “the politicization of the weather in order to justify a fake claim or a mistaken claim by the president.”

He called it a “self-inflicted wound” and added, “The president wouldn’t have to make this such a big issue, but because he can’t let go, he can’t admit that he’s wrong, now we suddenly have two investigations. One by the House committee and one by the inspector general of the Commerce department.”

This past weekend, as Baker reported on the continuing fallout over the president’s tweet, Trump took to Twitter to cry “FAKE NEWS” and trash Baker, calling him an “Obama flunky”:

Today Trump denied he instructed Mulvaney to crack down on this whole thing.

You can watch Baker’s comments above, via MSNBC.

