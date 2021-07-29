A New York Times reporter has deleted her tweet from earlier this week calling supporters of former President Donald Trump “enemies of the state.”

“Today’s #January6thSelectCommittee underscores the America’s current, essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a politician’s supporters enemies of the state,” posted Justice Department reporter and MSNBC contributor Katie Benner on Tuesday in a now-deleted Twitter thread as the select committee hearing investigating the January 6 Capitol riot was underway.

“As Americans, we believe that state power should not be used to work against a political figure or a political party. But what happens if a politician seems to threaten the state? If the politician continues to do so out of office and his entire party supports that threat?” she continued. “The dilemma was unresolved by the Russia probe and 2 impeachments. With many Republicans denying the reality of the Jan. 6 attack, I doubt the #January6thCommittee will resolve it either. That leaves it up to voters, making even more essential free, fair access to the polls.”

Later on Tuesday, Benner tweeted, “I deleted unclearly worded tweets regarding the Jan 6. committee hearing.” She offered no apology.

Notable conservatives and others dunked on Benner for the deleted tweet:

“That’s the best summary of the Biden Admin’s domestic national security strategy I’ve ever read,” tweeted Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who was rejected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from serving on the select committee.

“It was clearly worded and explains where this supposedly-objective reporter stands,” tweeted Seattle conservative radio host Jason Rantz in response to Benner’s tweet announcing she deleted those earlier tweets.

“A writer for the most prominent newspaper in America, the NY Times, vilifies us as ‘enemies of the state’ in her Jan 6 analysis. The ruling class hates us, and the corporate media is the enemy of the people,” tweeted Newsmax host and former senior Trump campaign official Steve Cortes.

“I am once again asking the journalists to not casually refer to members of the political party they don’t like as enemies of the state,” tweeted public affairs professional Drew Holden.

“Hearing anyone describe a traumatic and violent experience provoke emotions: even for police officers. That’s what today is for. But the fixation on 1/6 is about exactly this: classifying Trump supporters as Enemies of the State for political gain & Security State power,” tweeted left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald.

