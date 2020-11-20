comScore

WATCH LIVE: WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING

OUCH! Trump Legal Team’s Supposed Evidence of Fraud is From the WRONG STATE

By Charlie NashNov 20th, 2020, 11:12 am

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s lawyers have seemingly confused Michigan with Minnesota in an affidavit attempting to prove 2020 election fraud.

In their effort to demonstrate voter irregularities in the state of Michigan — which Trump was projected to have lost to Joe Biden — Trump’s lawyers appeared to mistake Michigan’s abbreviation “MI” for Minnesota.

On his Power Line blog, Thursday, John Hinderaker pointed out the major error.

“Here’s the problem: the townships and precincts listed in paragraphs 11 and 17 of the affidavit are not in Michigan. They are in Minnesota,” Hinderaker declared. “Monticello, Albertville, Lake Lillian, Houston, Brownsville, Runeberg, Wolf Lake, Height of Land, Detroit Lakes, Frazee, Kandiyohi–these are all towns in Minnesota.”

Hinderaker noted that someone involved obviously confused the two states due to the abbreviations and so the data is now essentially null and void.

“This is a catastrophic error, the kind of thing that causes a legal position to crash and burn,” Hinderaker warned, adding, “Trump’s lawyers are fighting an uphill battle, to put it mildly, and confusing Michigan with Minnesota will at best make the hill steeper.”

On Twitter, CNN’s Jake Tapper shared the news, and also demonstrated that a quick Google search of the alleged Michigan townships returns townships in Minnesota.

“These are not townships in Michigan. These are townships in Minnesota,” Tapper noted, adding, “Though yes both states start with the letter M.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: