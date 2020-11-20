Biden Lawyer Bob Bauer Furiously Dismisses Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ Election Challenges: ‘Not Legal, Not Constitutional, Cannot Happen’

Bob Bauer, the lawyer heading President-elect Joe Biden’s legal team, is condemning President Donald Trump’s challenges to the election — while simultaneously dismissing those efforts as futile.

In a Friday morning virtual briefing, Bauer laced into the maneuvering of the Trump team — singling out the bizarre Rudy Giuliani news conference, which the Biden attorney billed as “theater of the absurd.”

“While the president and his allies are ripping at the fabric of democracy any way they can, the fabric is not tearing,” Bauer said. “It is holding firm.”

The attorney called out Trump for inviting two state legislators from Michigan to the White House Friday in an effort to circumvent that state’s vote and have Republican electors representing Michigan for the Dec. 14 electoral college vote.

“It’s an abuse of office, it’s an open attempt to try and intimidate election officials,” Bauer said. “It’s absolutely appalling … pathetic. Having said all that, it will also be unsuccessful.”

The Biden campaign is maintaining that the Trump campaign’s efforts to turn state legislatures is doomed to fail. During the Friday morning briefing, Bauer slammed the door on that possibility.

“Not legal, not constitutional, cannot happen,” he said.

Watch the briefing above via President-elect Joe Biden.

