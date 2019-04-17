Pelosi Shreds Barr Ahead of Mueller Report Presser: He Threw Out His Credibility to ‘Protect’ Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Attorney General Bill Barr Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s expected release of the Mueller report and Barr’s press conference.

The current reporting indicates that Barr’s press conference will be coming before the Mueller report is released to Congress, and that––per the New York Times––DOJ officials had “numerous conversations” with White House lawyers about Mueller’s conclusions.

The Times reports, “The talks have aided the president’s legal team as it prepares a rebuttal to the report and strategizes for the coming public war over its findings.”

Pelosi linked to the report tonight as she said Barr “has thrown out his credibility” in service of protecting POTUS “above all else.”

AG Barr has thrown out his credibility & the DOJ’s independence with his single-minded effort to protect @realDonaldTrump above all else. The American people deserve the truth, not a sanitized version of the Mueller Report approved by the Trump Admin. https://t.co/fgXwiLuQfr — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 17, 2019

image via screengrab]

