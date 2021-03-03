PHOTOS: Don Jr. and Eric Trump Selling a Palm Beach Mansion at Massive Markup

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are selling their co-owned Palm Beach mansion for $49,000,000 — more than 2.5 times what they paid for it in 2018.

The eldest Trump brothers purchased the house — a mansion next to Mar-a-Lago — for $18.5 million from their aunt Maryanne Trump Barry in 2018, putting it up for rent at $100,000 a month.

The house became the third-priciest property being marketed for lease in Palm Beach, according to a report by the Palm Beach Daily News, even beating neighbor Dr. Mehmet Oz’s $95,000 monthly rent.

Now, the brothers are selling the mansion at a massive mark up, Eric Trump posting about the news along with several pictures of the property:

Just listed in Palm Beach, FL!! 1125 South Ocean Blvd pic.twitter.com/8Cq18kc7uK — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 3, 2021

The property, located at 1125 S. Ocean Boulevard and built in 1956, is listed as a two-story West Indies-style house with eight-bedrooms, and includes 10,455 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space and 194 feet of frontage on the beach.

“The layout includes a formal living room, a sun room, a family room and a library,” reported the Palm Beach Daily News. “On the east side of the house, a balcony overlooks the ocean, a patio area and the swimming pool. The house is described in agent Laurie Summa’s listing as “an ideal home for outdoor entertaining.”

