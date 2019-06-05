President Donald Trump was presented with a hat similar to one worn by Winston Churchill and his awkward donning of the headwear prompted some reactions on Twitter.

Piers Morgan gave the hat to Trump during a Good Morning Britain interview, who talked about how important a politician’s hair is, before reluctantly trying it on and quickly removing it.

“I think Winston looked much better in this,” Trump said after taking off the hat.

Twitter quickly made notes about the hat.

Inspirational speeches by Donald “Winston Churchill” Trump, Pt.1.

“We shall fight them on the beaches. We shall fight them on the landing grounds. When I say ‘we’, I mean you, as I’ve got a doctor’s note. Bone spurs, you see. The greatest bone spurs ever. Etc.” pic.twitter.com/lc5anrr8Be — DES KELLY (@DesKellyBTS) June 5, 2019

Piers Morgan gets @realDonaldTrump a Churchill hat and convinces him to put it on – “I think Winston looked much better in this,” Trump says. pic.twitter.com/gVfi4JkSCI — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 5, 2019

“Winston wore it better!” What a way to end a presidential interview. The diplomatic side of Trump on display today. A news-making and very compelling hour of telly @piersmorgan @GMB pic.twitter.com/Xkimr04azo — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) June 5, 2019

Brilliant. @RealDonaldTrump‘s obvious indifference to the gift (particularly during the first 25 seconds), Piers Morgan’s inevitable sycophantic bursts of laughter, and when Trump puts the hat on it doesn’t fit. Still, beats asking difficult questions, eh? #GMBTrump https://t.co/3zT8Cdc5WV — Chas Newkey-Burden (@allthatchas) June 5, 2019

Congrats to @piersmorgan for asking Trump the tough questions like, don’t you think you’re like Winston Churchill? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 5, 2019

More ‘highlights’ from @piersmorgan licking Trump to death (while producing no news)… “I tried really hard to push him into suggesting he was Churchill re-envisaged” “Piers also revealed that he’d presented President Trump with a monogrammed gift” Try not to vomit — Rob Merrick (@Rob_Merrick) June 5, 2019

Watch above, via Good Morning Britain

