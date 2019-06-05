comScore
Trump Put on a Churchill-Style Hat Piers Morgan Gave Him During Interview and People Flipped Out

By Connor MannionJun 5th, 2019, 1:19 pm

President Donald Trump was presented with a hat similar to one worn by Winston Churchill and his awkward donning of the headwear prompted some reactions on Twitter.

Piers Morgan gave the hat to Trump during a Good Morning Britain interview, who talked about how important a politician’s hair is, before reluctantly trying it on and quickly removing it.

“I think Winston looked much better in this,” Trump said after taking off the hat.

Twitter quickly made notes about the hat.

Watch above, via Good Morning Britain

