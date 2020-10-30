President Donald Trump downplayed the Republican Party’s chances of retaining control of the Senate, calling it “a little bit more complex” than gaining control of the House.

Trump told reporters on Friday, “We will have a tremendous stimulus package immediately after the election, and I think we’re going to take back the House.”

“I think we’re going to do very well in the Senate,” he continued, calling it “a little more complex, frankly.”

Trump went on to say, “I think we’re going to have a fantastic presidential election because nobody has done more than this administration in the first three-and-a-half years. There has never been a president or an administration that has done more than we have.”

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight, however, forecasts that the Democrats are “clearly favored” to maintain control of the House, with a 97 percent chance of holding that chamber.

FiveThirtyEight also forecasts that Democrats are “favored” to gain control of the Senate, winning it from the Republicans in 77 out of 100 scenarios.

Despite this, Trump has repeatedly claimed over the past few days that a “Great Red Wave” is coming — although Friday’s comments seem to be tempering expectations somewhat.

Watch the Great Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

Watch above via Fox News.

