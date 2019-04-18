Sarah Sanders Told Mueller Investigators She Lied to Press About James Comey’s Unpopularity Within FBI Ranks

Stunning details continue to emerge from the Thursday release of the Mueller Report. In this episode, we take a look at a claim made by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, specifically regarding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and how she related the reaction of that dismissal amongst the rank and file at the FBI.

Turns out, she lied.

Under oath to investigators that were part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, Sanders admitted that she fabricated claims that they had heard from many in the FBI that were celebrating Comey’s firing. The moment she said that is captured by CBS News reporter Steven Portnoy who tweeted the clip below:

.@SHSanders45 says “countless” FBI agents have contacted WH to say they’d lost confidence in Comey. We’ve heard otherwise. pic.twitter.com/ztWnebQ5Jy — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) May 10, 2017

According to the Mueller Report, however, “Sanders acknowledge to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything.”

Critics often claim the rump Administration and Press Secretary Sanders pollute civil discourse with outright lies. And, to be fair, fudging the truth or exaggerating to the media is not just legal, it’s a time-honored tradition.

But the active besmirching of the reputation of a long-time and bipartisan civil servant, who quite ironically, did more to help get President Donald Trump elected by telling a story made of whole cloth is a new level of hyperbole and lying.

If Sanders returns to the White House press briefing room anytime soon, it might be difficult for critical reporters to take her words at face value.

