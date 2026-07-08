Trump Tells Zelensky the US Will Teach Ukraine to Build ‘Elite’ Weapons: ‘This Way He Can’t Complain’

President Donald Trump said the USA will show Ukraine how to build “elite” military weapons like the MM-104 Patriot missile defense system while speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a NATO Summit in Turkey on Wednesday.

“One of the things I think we’re going be talking about today — just a little birdie told me this — about the fact that we’ll give them the right to make Patriots,” Trump said during a press conference. “We’ll show them how to do it. It’s very complex, actually. But you will figure out the complexity quickly.”

Trump continued, “We’ll give a license to you to make Patriots. That’s pretty cool, right?”

He then quipped, “This way he can’t complain that we’re not giving him enough. I said, “Make ’em yourself.’ We haven’t informed the company of that yet, but that will work out all right. I’m sure they will be thrilled.”

The Patriot is primarily manufactured by Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin.

Trump added that people call it “elite equipment,” but that “you don’t need elite equipment necessarily” to win wars.

His announcement comes four years into the Russia-Ukraine War that Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched. It also comes amid an eventful NATO Summit for Trump, who said on Tuesday he only went to the event out of respect to his “friend” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump ripped NATO for being freeloading ingrates and announced he was considering selling fighter jets to Turkey on the first day of the summit. He then called out Spain for being an especially “terrible” NATO partner on Wednesday — and ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to terminate all trade with the country.

“Spain is a wasted cause. We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way. I’d like you to cut it off,” Trump said.

Trump also declared the ceasefire deal with Iran was “over.” The president said Iran’s theocratic leaders are “scum” and that he’s tired of negotiating with them.

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