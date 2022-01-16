Former President Donald Trump went in on his favorite target, the media, and mused about Jan. 6 conspiracy theories in his first MAGA rally of 2022.

Speaking to a crowd in Florence, AZ on Saturday night, Trump railed against the idea of the Big Lie, while once again reiterating his baseless claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

“They always talk about the Big Lie,” Trump said of the media. “They’re the Big Lie.”

“They refused to talk about it,” Trump added, of his baseless claims about the elections “They continue to refuse to talk about it. They say, ‘Well, it is unsubstantiated, and the Big Lie. The Big Lie. The Big Lie is a lot of bullshit, that’s what it is.”

The crowd roared in response to the former president’s salvo against the fourth estate, which took place right at the top of his speech on Saturday

Trump also promoted conspiracy theories about the Capitol attack being an inside job — theories which, if true, would mean that they happened on his watch.

“How many of those present of the Capitol on January 6 were FBI agents?” Trump asked.

The former president invoked a popular conspiracy theory among far-Right conservatives about an Arizona man named Ray Epps — who was seen encouraging people to breach the Capitol on the night before the attack. Epps has not been charged in connection with Jan. 6, despite initially being on a list of FBI persons of interest, before being removed.

The Ray Epps theory gained steam on the far-Right after top FBI official Jill Sanborn refused to comment about him under heavy questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at a hearing. FBI officials, however, are not permitted to comment about active investigations.

Those promoting the Epps theory, including Trump, question why he hasn’t been charged.

“How about the one guy? ‘Go in, go in, get in there everybody,’ Epps,” Trump said. “What happens to him? Nothing”

Yet there is no evidence that Epps actually committed a crime. His spurring the crowd on the night before the riot would not technically constitute incitement, given they did not present an imminent threat of unlawful action. And in fact, video on the day of the attack actually shows Epps trying to deescalate the situation.

Further, the January 6 committee said it has spoken to Epps, who, under penalty of perjury, denied being an FBI agent or informant. (Perjury, of course, would cancel out any immunity deal.) In a series of tweets earlier this week, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) shot down the Epps conspiracy theories.

“I’m pretty sure the FBI wouldn’t be dumb enough to put their own agent on a wanted list<" Kinzinger said. Also in his speech Saturday, the former president also boasted about the number of attendees on hand for his address prior to the attack on the Capitol. "They don't talk about the size of that crowd," Trump said. "I believe it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken before." Watch above, via Newsmax.

