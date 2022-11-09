Trump Admits Midterm Results Were ‘Disappointing’ Before Taking Credit for a Personal ‘Very Big Victory’

Former President Donald Trump finally took to Truth Social to comment on disappointing midterm election results for Republicans expecting a “red wave” of GOP victories.

In Trump’s signature style of spinning even bad news into a personal win for himself, the former president wrote:

While in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory – 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General – Who has ever done better than that?

The admission that the results were somewhat disappointing is not far off from the Republican Party’s broader perspective. They still look very likely to take control of the House and oversight of the Executive Branch of government.

It’s unclear how he determined his won-loss record, and his history of specious claims undermines the need for serious research on those numbers.

From a personal and political perspective, it’s hard to imagine Tuesday being a bigger disaster for Trump’s plans to run for the White House in 2024, as many are predicting.

Further, his two most significant endorsements for Senate failed to win. Mehmet Oz lost to John Fetterman, and Herschel Walker did not earn the necessary 50% of the Georgia vote to seal the victory. He will face incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock in a December 6th runoff that could determine political control of the Senate.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com