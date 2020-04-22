President Donald Trump and ABC’s Jon Karl battled over earlier reporting that the CDC Director had warned that a winter return of the Covid-19 contagion would be worse than what we are seeing now.

Trump opened Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing by introducing CDC director Robert Redfield, who was correctly quoted in by the Washington Post in a report that warned that a second wave this of the deadly virus could be worse than the first.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.”

Redfield revealed at the briefing room lectern, however, that he had, in fact not been misquoted, as Trump alleged. “I’m accurately quoted in The Washington Post,” Redfield said.

This was the context that Trump went off over what he called “bad reporting,” in particular, the lack of coverage of the surplus of ventilators now on hand, which Trump sees as a victory. After the Commander in chief particularly called out what he deems as bad reporting to Karl, the ABC White House reporter shot back, “but that’s not true!”

