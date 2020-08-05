President Donald Trump and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade teamed up to bash former President Barack Obama for his speech at the funeral of John Lewis.

During an interview with the President Wednesday on Fox & Friends, Kilmeade swiped at Obama for invoking politics during his eulogy last week for the civil rights icon.

“Many were taken aback when President Obama used a eulogy for Congressman Lewis to really seem to make a campaign speech — one which was pretty much going after you, and clearly talking politics, and not much about Congressman Lewis,” Kilmeade said. “Gerrymandering, and getting rid of the filibuster. It made me think: Who is having harder time getting over the 2016 election? Hillary Clinton or President Obama? And do you agree that seemed like a campaign speech and less of a eulogy?”

“I thought it was a terrible speech,” Trump replied. “It was an angry speech. It showed there’s an anger there that people don’t see. He lost control.”

The president also claimed that Obama has been “hit very hard by both sides” over the speech — without citing so much as one progressive who has criticized the former president.

Trump did not attend Lewis’ funeral in Georgia last week, nor did he visit the Capitol to pay his respects while the congressman’s body was lying in state. In an interview that aired on HBO Monday, Trump was asked how he thinks history will remember Lewis.

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “I really don’t know. I don’t know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration. He chose — I never met John Lewis, actually.”

The president also demurred when asked if he finds Lewis “impressive,” adding, “He didn’t come to my inauguration. He didn’t come to my State of the Union speeches. And that’s OK, that’s his right. Again, nobody has done more for the Black Americans than I have. He should’ve come. I think he made a big mistake.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]