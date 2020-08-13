The White House announced a “diplomatic breakthrough” for peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, revealing that the two nations had “agreed to the full normalization of relations.”

A joint statement between the United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates declared, “This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan express their deep appreciation to President Trump for his dedication to peace in the region and to the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to achieve it,” the statement concluded.

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

President Donald Trump delivered an Oval Office press briefing following the statement, during which he announced that the deal would be called the Abraham Accord, before commenting, “I wanted it to be called the Donald J. Trump Accord but I didn’t think the press would understand that.”

Trump also thanked senior advisor Jared Kushner, saying, “Jared has done a fantastic job. People don’t really understand the things that he’s able to do. He’s done a fantastic job on this.”

